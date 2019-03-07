Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary "Coach" Weber. View Sign

Mr. Gary "Coach" Weber, born on Jan. 10, 1950, in Hamilton, Mont., to the late Marcia Richards and the late Joseph Weber, passed away, at age 69, on March 1, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; and stepfather, John Richards. Gary is survived by his partner, Kristy Sauerbier; his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas Weber and Sarah Weber, and grandchildren, Holly, Isaac, Grant and Faye; his daughter, Samantha Weber with partner David Gonzalez; and his youngest son, Joseph Weber with partner Kelsie Burgman, and grandson, Lincoln. He is also survived by his sisters: Barbara Weber and Karen Kallin.

He graduated from Montana School of Technology and spent a lifetime in sales and in the service of others. He was the beloved coach of the local high school basketball team, and enjoyed playing pranks and making others laugh with his booming voice and thunderous laugh. He will be missed as a towering presence in all the lives he touched.

His family invites donations in Gary's name to the Burgman/Boyle Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Mountain West FCU, 400 East Park St., Butte, MT 59701.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation, officiated by Cleveland Zackery, on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home, Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage. Following that, there will be a funeral service, officiated by Cleveland Zackery, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home, Heritage Chapel at Angelus Memorial Park. Funeral Home Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus
440 E. Klatt Road
Anchorage , AK 99515
907-336-3338

440 E. Klatt Road

Anchorage , AK 99515

