Gauula Fau Faiaipa'u, 63, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019, while resting at Campbell Creek House in Anchorage, Alaska.
Ms. Faiaipa'u was born on July 31, 1956, in Pago Pago, America Samoa, to Faiaipa'u Fau and Tuiveevee Te'i Leleasapai.
She came to Alaska, in October 2001, from California, where she worked as the head secretary of the United States Attorney's office tax division in San Francisco, Calif., and then as the head secretary at a private law firm before retiring and moving to Alaska.
She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and grandmother, who loved with all her heart and with a warrior spirit. She enjoyed being around her family and, most of all, her grandchildren, who kept her young. She stood tall and proud through all of her trials and loved with everything she was.
She is survived by her two sons and daughter, Lenny and wife Christie, Willie Esera and Veronica Toumoua and Ashley Esera; her grandchildren, Javen, Natalie, Jordan and Samson Esera; and her two brothers and sister, Faiaipa'u Va'aalutasi Lele'a, Samasoni Lele'a and Sinauli Faiaipa'u Fa'atili.
Ms. Faiaipa'u was preceded in death by her parents, Faiaipa'u Fau and Tuiveevee Te'I Leleasapai; her brothers, Fau and Fa'aleaoga Faiaipa'u; sister, Fa'atutau Faiaipa'u; and her son, Samson Esera.
Her funeral will be held at Legacy Heritage Chapel, located at 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019