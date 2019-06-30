Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Muncy. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Service 12:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Geneva Muncy announces her passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 76, with her beloved husband by her side. She was born to the late Walter and Sarah Thornsbury on Aug. 15, 1942, in Stacy, Va. In 1960, Geneva met the love of her life, Everett "Paul" Muncy, Sr. and married soon after. With Paul in the Air Force, they moved to Alaska with their family. Later, Paul retired and they chose to live their dream and stay in Alaska.

Geneva loved raising her boys, Terry Michael and Everett "Paul" Jr., on the Kenai and Willow, Alaska, properties and spent many years watching them, and her grandchildren, grow. She treasured her family. She loved Alaska and all the riches it provided her and her family and enjoyed the thrill of fishing and riding four-wheelers and snowmachines. As an astute business woman where she owned and managed Hair by Geneva and Cuts for Little Rascals, Geneva knew how to take care of her family and worked hard to provide for all of them. Despite her hectic schedule, she made time for all her friends and family and enjoyed hosting many gatherings at home and on the Kenai and Willow properties. Her family came first and she was always there for her friends in their time of need. Geneva was a Life Member of the VFW 10252 and a Charter Member of the American Legion, Post 29.

Geneva will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Everett Paul Muncy Sr.; her son, Everett Paul Jr. and wife Rose; her grandsons, Robert and Case; her sister, Lorraine Stevic ; and brother, James Thornsbury; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and MaryAnn Thornsbury, Kenny and Patricia Thornsbury, and Darryl and Donna Thornsbury; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please join us for services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Legacy Funeral Homes, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska. A Celebration of Life will follow the services at the American Legion Post 28, 7001 Brayton Drive in Anchorage.



It is with great sadness that the family of Geneva Muncy announces her passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 76, with her beloved husband by her side. She was born to the late Walter and Sarah Thornsbury on Aug. 15, 1942, in Stacy, Va. In 1960, Geneva met the love of her life, Everett "Paul" Muncy, Sr. and married soon after. With Paul in the Air Force, they moved to Alaska with their family. Later, Paul retired and they chose to live their dream and stay in Alaska.Geneva loved raising her boys, Terry Michael and Everett "Paul" Jr., on the Kenai and Willow, Alaska, properties and spent many years watching them, and her grandchildren, grow. She treasured her family. She loved Alaska and all the riches it provided her and her family and enjoyed the thrill of fishing and riding four-wheelers and snowmachines. As an astute business woman where she owned and managed Hair by Geneva and Cuts for Little Rascals, Geneva knew how to take care of her family and worked hard to provide for all of them. Despite her hectic schedule, she made time for all her friends and family and enjoyed hosting many gatherings at home and on the Kenai and Willow properties. Her family came first and she was always there for her friends in their time of need. Geneva was a Life Member of the VFW 10252 and a Charter Member of the American Legion, Post 29.Geneva will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Everett Paul Muncy Sr.; her son, Everett Paul Jr. and wife Rose; her grandsons, Robert and Case; her sister, Lorraine Stevic ; and brother, James Thornsbury; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and MaryAnn Thornsbury, Kenny and Patricia Thornsbury, and Darryl and Donna Thornsbury; as well as many nieces and nephews.Please join us for services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Legacy Funeral Homes, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska. A Celebration of Life will follow the services at the American Legion Post 28, 7001 Brayton Drive in Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close