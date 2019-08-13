Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georg Brendel. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Funeral service 11:30 AM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Celebration of Life 4:30 PM Anchorage Senior Activity Center 1300 E 19th Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Georg Brendel, 83, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, due to complications from kidney cancer. A loving son, husband, father and grandfather, he passed away while surrounded by family.

A Funeral Service will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Aug. 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Anchorage Senior Activity Center, 1300 East 19th Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Georg was born in Ober-Erlenbach, Germany, and finished master carpenter tradesmen school and an apprenticeship. In 1957, he joined his sister, Elli, in the U.S. and immigrated to Greenville, S.C. Within a year, he was drafted into the U.S.

He fulfilled his active duty military service and was shipped back to South Carolina. In 1962, he packed up his '57 Chevrolet and drove to Alaska. He worked as a master carpenter, built his own home and continued his military service in a reserve unit. He became a favorite among both enlisted and officers because of his knowledge of U.S. Army operations, his experience and his empathy for the soldiers.

In 1975, he met a young officer, Judith, and convinced her to go on a first date to Hawaii. Georg and Judith were married in 1977 until Georg's passing, enjoying 42 years of marriage. He was heavily involved in developing the Anchorage Soccer League, both by playing and refereeing games. He also enjoyed building, fishing and traveling to many countries, as well as visiting and welcoming his extended family. A lifelong animal lover, Georg was particularly fond of dogs. He was almost always accompanied by a canine companion; whether fishing, building or relaxing at home, Georg loved dogs and having them around.

Georg is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Greta; daughter, Christy and son-in-law Chris; son, Georg Jr. and daughter-in-law Jaylee; and three grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel and Grace.

The celebration of life will be a Hawaiian theme, come in your favorite Hawaiian attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Pets, P.O. Box 240981, Anchorage, AK 99524-0981; phone 562-2535.

To share words of comfort with the family, please visit



Georg Brendel, 83, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, due to complications from kidney cancer. A loving son, husband, father and grandfather, he passed away while surrounded by family.A Funeral Service will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Aug. 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Anchorage Senior Activity Center, 1300 East 19th Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska, beginning at 4:30 p.m.Georg was born in Ober-Erlenbach, Germany, and finished master carpenter tradesmen school and an apprenticeship. In 1957, he joined his sister, Elli, in the U.S. and immigrated to Greenville, S.C. Within a year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped back to his hometown in Germany. He was assigned to a field artillery unit and was quickly recognized for the speed and precision of his calculations. Nicknamed the "Mini UN" his artillery unit was unique in its composition of soldiers who, like Georg Sr., had emigrated from European countries. This "Mini UN" established a reputation for superior performance.He fulfilled his active duty military service and was shipped back to South Carolina. In 1962, he packed up his '57 Chevrolet and drove to Alaska. He worked as a master carpenter, built his own home and continued his military service in a reserve unit. He became a favorite among both enlisted and officers because of his knowledge of U.S. Army operations, his experience and his empathy for the soldiers.In 1975, he met a young officer, Judith, and convinced her to go on a first date to Hawaii. Georg and Judith were married in 1977 until Georg's passing, enjoying 42 years of marriage. He was heavily involved in developing the Anchorage Soccer League, both by playing and refereeing games. He also enjoyed building, fishing and traveling to many countries, as well as visiting and welcoming his extended family. A lifelong animal lover, Georg was particularly fond of dogs. He was almost always accompanied by a canine companion; whether fishing, building or relaxing at home, Georg loved dogs and having them around.Georg is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Greta; daughter, Christy and son-in-law Chris; son, Georg Jr. and daughter-in-law Jaylee; and three grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel and Grace.The celebration of life will be a Hawaiian theme, come in your favorite Hawaiian attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Pets, P.O. Box 240981, Anchorage, AK 99524-0981; phone 562-2535.To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close