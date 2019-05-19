Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

As in his favorite song "The Gambler," George Benson died in his sleep from complications of a stroke. He was born in Salmon, Idaho, attended the University of Idaho, served two years in the army, taught school in Blackfoot, Idaho, and then moved to Alaska in 1964 to teach in Talkeetna. In 1970, he became partners with his sister and brother-in-law, Ron and Mary Ann Cooper, in Central Plumbing and Heating.

George enjoyed singing and playing his ukulele with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, even though he admitted to spending a lot of time looking for his golf ball. He was an enthusiastic fan of nearly every sport. George was active in the Mt. McKinley Lions Club. He was a minor official for University of Alaska Anchorage and high school hockey. Realizing the benefit of referees having standards and being critiqued so they might reach their highest potential, George became the state coordinator for referee evaluations. Young boys have credited him because he took them under his wing as they studied to become refs. A high point in his life was the Chet Steward Award given in Colorado Springs in recognition of volunteer service.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; and children, Brad, Kirk, Nate (Kristie) and Tara (Bobby). His five granddaughters Peyton Allison, Abigail, Serena and Lorelei were the pride of his life. Also, his sister Norni, with whom he sang many a song. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruth Benson; and siblings, Claude, Betty, Tina and Mary Ann.

A funeral will be held this summer.

Memorials may be made to Dimond Alumni Foundation, Dimond High School, 205 East Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99515; or Mt. McKinley Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 243373, Anchorage, AK 99524.



As in his favorite song "The Gambler," George Benson died in his sleep from complications of a stroke. He was born in Salmon, Idaho, attended the University of Idaho, served two years in the army, taught school in Blackfoot, Idaho, and then moved to Alaska in 1964 to teach in Talkeetna. In 1970, he became partners with his sister and brother-in-law, Ron and Mary Ann Cooper, in Central Plumbing and Heating.George enjoyed singing and playing his ukulele with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, even though he admitted to spending a lot of time looking for his golf ball. He was an enthusiastic fan of nearly every sport. George was active in the Mt. McKinley Lions Club. He was a minor official for University of Alaska Anchorage and high school hockey. Realizing the benefit of referees having standards and being critiqued so they might reach their highest potential, George became the state coordinator for referee evaluations. Young boys have credited him because he took them under his wing as they studied to become refs. A high point in his life was the Chet Steward Award given in Colorado Springs in recognition of volunteer service.He is survived by his wife, Linda; and children, Brad, Kirk, Nate (Kristie) and Tara (Bobby). His five granddaughters Peyton Allison, Abigail, Serena and Lorelei were the pride of his life. Also, his sister Norni, with whom he sang many a song. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruth Benson; and siblings, Claude, Betty, Tina and Mary Ann.A funeral will be held this summer.Memorials may be made to Dimond Alumni Foundation, Dimond High School, 205 East Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99515; or Mt. McKinley Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 243373, Anchorage, AK 99524. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close