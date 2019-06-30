Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Dixon. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Sportmans Inn Whittier , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George T. (Truman) Dixon was born on March 26, 1940, in Ada, Okla. A long time resident of Whittier, Alaska, he passed away after a short illness at Alaska Regional Hospital on June 17, 2019.

Truman spent the majority of his life in Alaska, retiring from Local 878 after years of working at remote sites around Alaska in the culinary trades, returning to his true love: hunting and fishing. Truman and his business partner Larry Imm owned and operated the F/V Debra Lea and the F/V Dew Drop for both commercial fishing and Dew Drop Charters for close to 30 years. Truman was happiest when on the water fishing, shrimping, hunting or just enjoying the beauty of Alaska. He was a teacher, mentor, friend and adviser to many new captains coming into the business, as he loved to share his knowledge of the outdoors and Prince William Sound.

He is survived by his brothers, Dick and James Dixon of Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life BBQ potluck at the Sportmans Inn in Whittier, on July 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. All are welcome to come, share a story or a picture and tip one to the Captain one last time.

