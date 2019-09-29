George Greene, age 56, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

After graduation from Aransas Pass High School, George traveled up and down the East Coast working on various boats before choosing to make his home in Alaska. He worked as a cook at several cafes and diners in Eagle River and Anchorage. George had a good heart and made friends easily everywhere he went and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia Greene; and nephew, Robert L. Greene.

He is survived by his brother, Bob Greene of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister, Patty Greene of Aransas Pass, Texas; nephew, Todd Greene and wife Veronica of Fort Worth, Texas; niece, Lexis Greene of Abilene, Texas; and his dog, Ernie; as well as numerous friends.

George has returned to Texas to be reunited with his parents.