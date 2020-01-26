Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Funeral service 4:00 PM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 8427 Jewel Lake Road. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Johannes Janssen passed away on January 13, 2020 after 85 years of a well lived life. He passed away in his sleep at Providence Hospital after succumbing to congestive heart failure and dementia.



He was born September 18, 1934 in Hollen, Germany to Hinrik Alfred and Anna (Bruns) Janssen as the second of seven siblings. His childhood and schooling took place in Germany much of it during World War II. He had started his apprenticeship as a bricklayer before immigrating to the United States as at seventeen years old. Sponsored by his special uncle Rickert Bruns, he traveled to this country on the ship the New Amsterdam landing in New York and continuing by train to Iowa by himself. After a few years of working as a farm hand he returned to his bricklayer training and used that trade to work and travel in almost every state.



In December 1961 George married Kathryn (Pierson) Janssen in Seattle, WA. In the summer of 1962 they traveled to Anchorage, Alaska for work. Their son George Jr. was born in Anchorage that summer and thirteen years later in 1975 son Rickert was also born in Anchorage.



When George started the business Egemo and Janssen Masonry in 1962, what was supposed to be a summer stay stretched to over 50 years. He owned or was partners in many companies during his lifetime, some of which were Janssen & Storm Masonry, Firor Janssen Contracting, J.B. Warrack Construction Company, Janssen Contracting, Metallic Buildings and Triodetic Systems.



During his years of Construction he built many buildings around the state including the Egan Center, the PenAir Hangars, many schools and shopping centers. He also did masonry projects including the brick on the Z.J. Loussac Library, and the masonry on the Performing Arts center. After selling his businesses he just couldn't stop building, so he constructed many small plane hangars on Merrill Field. George was also partners in several other endeavors including a partnership in the McKenzie dairy project, the O' Malley Golf Course and O'Malley's on the Green Restaurant.



In 1976 George purchased his first plane a Cessna 206 which he bought before he even knew how to fly. He later obtained his Pilot's license and flew to his many projects around the state, with some fishing thrown in along the way. Along with his love of flying he also enjoyed piloting his 48' Tolleycraft the "MV Kathy J".



While his work was his favorite activity, he also loved to travel and visited 39 countries, including a circumnavigation of Australia, and trips to Europe, Africa, China, and the Panama Canal.



In the 1980's George served as the Deputy Commissioner of Transportation and on the Board of Directors of Alaska Mutual Bank. He has been a long time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.



George was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John. He is survived by Kathryn (Kathy) his wife of 58years, his sons Georg Janssen Jr. (Marla) Wisconsin and Rickert Janssen, Anchorage. One Granddaughter Dorie (Collin) Arkin, Wisconsin. His brothers Julius (Jeanette), Alfred (Elly) Vern, Richard (Eva) his sister Grete (Ernst) Wiebe, Canada; brother in law James Pierson, Montana, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be at 4pm, Tuesday, January 28th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8427 Jewel Lake Road.





