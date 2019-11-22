Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM St John's Lutheran Church Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Henry Plumley died at home on Nov. 17, 2019. He was born on Feb. 5, 1966, to Bob and Linda Plumley. George attended schools in Palmer, Alaska, and participated in Boy Scouts, achieving Eagle Scout status in 1983. Attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he obtained an undergraduate degree in geography and his masters in GIS Analysis. He was a loyal alumnus and avid Nanook fan.

For 24years, George did community mapping for the State of Alaska. He was known statewide as the Mapmaker and was sought out for this knowledge of GIS and community mapping.

In 2003, George married Chris Herberger and together they lived in downtown Palmer. George volunteered his time behind the scenes - being the key person for timing races at Palmer High and various community fun runs. He and Chris teamed up to assist in computer check-out for multiple charity auctions. Many organizations and individuals asked George to help with their computer upgrades. A major trait of George's character was positive thinking, and that trait stood the test as he fought cancer for four years. During that fight he continued to work full time, travel to see the Colorado Rockies play ball, hear the Oak Ridge Boys sing in concert and take his wife berry picking.

George is survived by his wife, Chris Herberger; his parents, Bob and Linda; two sisters, Terrie and Tammy and their families; and other relatives.

A church service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Palmer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to honor George can be sent to the UA Foundation for the George Plumley UAF Geography Fund, 2025 Yukon Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99775. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019

