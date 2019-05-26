Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM Naknek Community Bible Chapel Naknek , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Rexford Tibbetts, 97, of Naknek, Alaska, passed away on May 16, 2019, in Kenmore, Wash., surrounded by his family.

George was born to George R. and Helen Ann Tibbetts in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 10, 1921. While he was raised in the Los Angeles area, after joining the U.S.

His love of aviation was matched only by his love for family. He and his wife LaVerne had seven amazing children, 27 grandchildren - prune pickers! - and numerous great-grandchildren. Later in life, he met and married Ann Hazenberg and spent his golden years traveling, touring and working with her between their homes in Alaska, Washington, and Hawaii.

George was preceded in death by his father and mother, George R. and Helen Ann (Cowan) Tibbetts; wife, LaVerne Tibbetts; son, Army Corporal David Tibbetts; son, Boyce Tibbetts; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Celeste Tibbetts; and brother, Chuck Tibbetts.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ann Tibbetts; son and daughter-in-law, George G. and Mary Tibbetts; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Bob France; son, Allen Tibbetts; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Debi Tibbetts; and daughter, Carla Tibbetts.

Funeral services for George will be held at the Naknek Community Bible Chapel in Naknek, at 1 p.m., on May 28, 2019. The service will be followed by his interment at the Bristol Bay Borough Cemetery, and a celebration of his life at Dolly's Hall, where all are welcome.



George Rexford Tibbetts, 97, of Naknek, Alaska, passed away on May 16, 2019, in Kenmore, Wash., surrounded by his family.George was born to George R. and Helen Ann Tibbetts in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 10, 1921. While he was raised in the Los Angeles area, after joining the U.S. Army , he was stationed in King Salmon, Alaska, where his passions - for a young lady, Alaska, and aviation - were sparked. After completing his tour of duty, here turned to Alaska where he married LaVerne, built a family and went on to become a pioneer in Alaska aviation. Undaunted by the challenges of building a business of flying small bush airplanes to support Bristol Bay fisheries and its communities, George became known by many as the man with the cigar who could land an airplane anywhere and - in October 2016 - Alaska Aviation Legends Magazine detailed his aviation accomplishments and contributions to southwest aviation history:https://www.adn.com/special-sections/2016/10/20/2016-alaska-aviation-legends/. His love of aviation was matched only by his love for family. He and his wife LaVerne had seven amazing children, 27 grandchildren - prune pickers! - and numerous great-grandchildren. Later in life, he met and married Ann Hazenberg and spent his golden years traveling, touring and working with her between their homes in Alaska, Washington, and Hawaii.George was preceded in death by his father and mother, George R. and Helen Ann (Cowan) Tibbetts; wife, LaVerne Tibbetts; son, Army Corporal David Tibbetts; son, Boyce Tibbetts; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Celeste Tibbetts; and brother, Chuck Tibbetts.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ann Tibbetts; son and daughter-in-law, George G. and Mary Tibbetts; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Bob France; son, Allen Tibbetts; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Debi Tibbetts; and daughter, Carla Tibbetts.Funeral services for George will be held at the Naknek Community Bible Chapel in Naknek, at 1 p.m., on May 28, 2019. The service will be followed by his interment at the Bristol Bay Borough Cemetery, and a celebration of his life at Dolly's Hall, where all are welcome. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close