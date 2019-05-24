Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Service 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe High School, class of 1952, and from the Griswold Business College in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1966. George was a police officer and magistrate in Yakutat. He was also a cook at Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital, before working for Alaska Airlines, for 20-plus years. He was a lifelong commercial fisherman and hunter.

George was a disabled Korean veteran with 40 years of service to his country. He started his service in 1950, in the Army National Guard, then the Army, and served as a Tank Commander in the 95th Tank Company, 196th ROT, Fort Richardson, where he taught cold weather tank maneuvers. He also served in the Army Reserve, from which he retired as a First Sergeant, in 1990, with many medals and commendations for his service.

George was a life member of the Alaska Native Brotherhood and a member of the Alaska Sea Otter and Sea Lion Commission. He was a cultural bearer and served on the Sealaska Heritage Institute Council of Traditional Scholars. He is most well-known for helping to transmit the songs and dance of the Athabascan, Tlingit and Eyak as the former leader of the Mt. St. Elias Dancers from Yakutat, Alaska.

He is survived by four children, Charmaine, George, Judith and David; five grandchildren, Nirvana, Melody Ramos-Snedden, David, Kai Monture and Maka Monture Paki; and four great-grandchildren, Daylin, Jamie Snedden, Olaf Snedden and Soriano Snedden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith; father, George; half-brother, Joe Peterson; former wife, Elaine Abraham; and son, George.

Services for Mr. Ramos will take place on May 24, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Funeral Homes Heritage Chapel 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515.



