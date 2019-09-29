Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wayne Carte. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Presbyterian Church Palmer, , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Wayne Carte passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his wife and four children, on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was 78 years old.

George was born in Buhl, Idaho, on Sept. 8, 1940, to Harold and Reba (Lammert) Carte. While in college, George worked a summer with a surveyor crew on Kodiak Island, Alaska. He said it was during that time that he fell in love with Alaska.

George married the love of his life, Katherine (Williams) Carte, on Sept. 8, 1962. The two were married for 56 years and would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this September. They moved from Moscow, Idaho, to Alaska in 1964, where George worked for the U.S. Geological Survey, and later at the Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

Over the years, George served his community in many ways saying, "I always had the feeling we have an obligation to give back." George became chairman of the Palmer Lions Club, served as a Boy Scout troop leader and Scoutmaster, and was heavily involved in youth football and soccer.

George entered politics serving on the Palmer City Planning and Zoning Committee and the Mat-Su Borough's Planning and Platting Board. Soon after, he was appointed a seat on the Palmer City Council. A year later, he ran for mayor and was elected in 1981, where he served for 14 years, while working full-time at the Tsunami Warning Center.

During George's tenure as mayor, he fostered and grew the Sister City Program Palmer had with Saroma, Japan. George valued educational opportunities for children above all else. After George retired from the Tsunami Center, he and Kathy spent three years in Japan teaching English to children, a time that was particularly special for both of them.

George was a steadfast Christian. As he advanced in age, he took comfort knowing he was drawing closer to joining his Lord and Savior. The day before he passed, his last words to Kathy were, "I love you; I'm going home." Kathy believes these words were also meant for his children. The family takes comfort knowing that George is now at peace and is "home."

George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy (Williams) Carte; son and daughter-in-law, Charles (Cyndi) Carte; daughter, Theresa Carte; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannette (Phil) Seward; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne (Steve) Carte Cocroft; and five grandchildren: Mckenzie (Adam) Schueller, Dakota Rudolph, Kason Seward, Megan Seward and Charlie Carte.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church in Palmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palmer Saroma Kai, 716 South Alaska Street, Palmer, AK, 99645; or on the Palmer Saroma Kai Facebook page.

