It is with great sadness that the family of Georgia "Scottie" Scott announces that she passed away peacefully in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 25, 2019.
Georgia was born on Oct. 10, 1934, in Portland, Ore. She moved to Alaska in 1966. She became the first woman manager for Alaska's Pay N Save, where she worked for more than 20 years. She went on to work for Arctic Animal Hospital and The Pet Stop after her retirement. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling, animals and spending time with her family.
She was, above all, passionate and proud of all her grandchildren and their families, whom she loved dearly. She had a sense of humor and sass about her that keep them on their toes. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She will be missed everyday.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Legacy Funeral Home Heritage Chapel at Angeles, 440 East Klatt Road.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jerry Reed; and grandson, Kris Huls.
She is survived by, daughters, Linda Huls (Wade) and Sue Scott of Anchorage; sister, Norma McCoy of Portland, Ore.; brother, Bud Franklin (Nan) of Oakland, Ore.; and grandmother to 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
