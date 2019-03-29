Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerald Bunker passed away in the early morning of March 26, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Hospital. Jerry, as he was known to family and friends, was born and raised in the Irish Hills area of southern Michigan. Jerry lost his father at 15 years old, shortly before marrying his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Peggy" Grinnell. Married at 16, Jerry and Peggy were just a couple weeks shy of celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Jerry joined the Navy at 17, and served four years as a sonarman aboard the USS Hornet, stationed in San Diego, Calif. Jerry and Peggy started their family during his Navy service, having their first of four sons before Jerry was honorably discharged in 1960. Upon returning home to Michigan, they had their second son in August of that same year. They would have their third son in July of 1962, before they began serious planning toward Jerry's lifelong dream that would start an extended family pilgrimage to Alaska. A hunter and outdoorsman, Jerry began dreaming of Alaska as a boy, subscribing to Alaska Magazine, whose picturesque covers lured his uncles to Alaska before Jerry was able to make the move himself. Unable to ignore Alaska's gravity any longer, he made the move with Peggy and three young sons in the summer of '65. With Peggy expecting their fourth son, he struck a deal with her to move the family to Alaska with one promise - an unconditional return to Michigan if she gave the word after a full year in the Great Land. The year was served, and they fell love with the place it seemed they were always meant to be.

Jerry worked various jobs in his first year in Alaska before settling into a career with IBM that lasted most of his working life. While Jerry took career seriously, it was his non-work life that defined him. He consumed Alaska with passion. Knowing the Alaska he loved most was just barely out of reach by most conventional means, he became a bush pilot in 1975, opening up Alaska in entirely new ways to him. Whether building cabins in remote Alaska, spending weekends fishing with the entire family, hunting with his boys or just poking holes in the sky - Jerry was most at home living the lifestyle that his chosen home state had to offer.

Generous to a fault, Jerry was universally loved by all those fortunate enough to know him. There were no strangers to Jerry, only friends he had not yet met.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son Jeff in 1988; and is survived by his wife, Peggy; his sons, Glenn, Greg and Aaron; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019

