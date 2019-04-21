Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gary Jones, formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, died in Wenatchee, Wash., on April 7, 2019, at age 78.

A native of Kansas who later lived in Chico, Calif., Gary moved to Alaska in 1965 in search of adventure on the ground and in the skies. He worked as a welder in steel fabrication in Anchorage, the North Slope and Cook Inlet, and he subsequently operated his own mobile welding business, Northern Dynamics. He became a licensed pilot and rebuilt and modified the family PA-12 twice. In 2016, he finished building a four-seater single engine taildragger airplane of his own design, which he named Raven (n540-AK). His longtime friend Jim Geeslin made the inaugural flight of the airplane in 2018.

Gary was born on May 30, 1940, in Admire, Kan., to Lewis and Geraldine (Osborne) Jones. He moved with his parents and siblings, Richard, Bev and Shirley, to Chico, Calif., in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy in 1960, where he learned to weld, which became his lifelong trade. He was a talented and skilled craftsman.

Gary met and married Nancy (Hoxworth) in 1972, and together they raised two children, moving first to Alexander Creek in 1974, and then to Sterling, Alaska, in 1978. Gary and Nancy returned to Anchorage in 1993. In 2018, they made the big decision to leave Alaska and moved to Wenatchee, Wash., in order to be closer to the rest of the family that had already moved Outside.

In addition to flying and welding, Gary loved to hunt, ride snowmachines and spend time with his family and friends, and he played a good game of cribbage. He was a gifted fabricator, creating all kinds of things over the years, from go-carts and snowmachine sleds to intricate works of art, before completing his dream airplane.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Curt (Caroline) Potter; daughter, Carla; honorary grandchildren, Reese and Riley Gasque; brother, Richard; sister, Bev Harrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Curt (Caroline) Potter; daughter, Carla; honorary grandchildren, Reese and Riley Gasque; brother, Richard; sister, Bev Harrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Known for his big heart and generosity of spirit and time, Gary was always the first to offer help to a friend or family member and he never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed. His ashes will be scattered over Mount Sustina in the summer and a gathering will be held for him in Sterling. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019

