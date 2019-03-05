Mr. Gerald Ernest Olson, "Jerry," 86, of Statesville, N.C., died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. Born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Jan. 10, 1933, he was a son of the late Leonard Olson and Vivian Moss Olson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Lighty.
Jerry was a retired regional sales representative for Makita USA Inc. He enjoyed woodworking, target shooting, hunting and reading. He was a 1950 graduate of Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander, Wis., and a 1954 graduate of Moody Bible Institute.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Mueller Olson; two sons, David E. Olson (Marianna) and Robert E. Olson, all of Statesville; a daughter, Pamela Jean Clemens (Rich), of Mooresville, N.C.; a sister, Doris Geisler of Modesto, Calif.; and grandchildren, Jesse James Stanley (Kelly) of Locust, N.C., and Sara Rose Olson (Tyler) of Houston, Texas.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., Statesville, NC 28677, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019