Gerald Lyn Kokko, a son, brother, uncle, cousin and fast friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

Jerry was born on June 6, 1957, in Everett, Wash. He was raised in Marysville, Wash., and graduated from Pilchuck High School in 1975. He then enjoyed a variety of careers: boat building, commercial fishing, throughout the restaurant industry from dishwasher to cook to manager and finally retail, most recently with Lowe's.

Jerry spent the majority of his life in Washington, with short adventures to Portland, Ore., and Twin Falls, Idaho. He fell in love with Alaska during his time as a commercial fisherman and in 2007 moved to Anchorage. Here he was able to indulge his love of fishing along with his passion for cooking.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Kokko; and nephew, Jakob Kokko. He is survived by his sister, Sandy Kokko; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Krista Kokko; nephew, Brian Bushard; niece, Gretchen Kokko; and many dear cousins and friends.

Jerry asked that his ashes be spread off the Oregon coast. The family requests that remembrances in Jerry's name be sent to the Providence Alaska Foundation. Words cannot express how much care and support of Providence family members meant to Jerry and his family this year.

Arrangements are with Cremation Society of Alaska.