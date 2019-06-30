Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Pakonen, 66, passed away on June 20, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska, with his loved ones at his side. Jerry had been diagnosed with cancer on Feb. 20, 2019.

Born in Bessemer Township, Mich., to Ken and Rose Pakonen, Jerry grew up and attended schools in White Pine, Mich., and graduated from Lake Superior State University. He was proud to be called a "Yooper"! Growing up in Michigan, Jerry excelled in downhill skiing, but found his joy for cross-country skiing when he landed in Anchorage.

Jerry loved all things "Alaska," and sharing his experiences with family. He hunted, fished, traveled, camped, hiked, biked and skied throughout the state. Jerry was a member of the Alaska Winter Stars. He completed the Susitna 100 in 2018, as well as many years of the Tour of Anchorage. Jerry completed the grueling Leadville 100 bike race twice, but was most excited to have traveled to le Bourg-d'Oisans to ride the climbs of Le Tour de France and witness two stages of Le Tour in 2009. Working as an accountant, Jerry retired in 2016, after several years with Bristol Bay Industrial.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Christina; stepchildren, Shevaun (Thayne) Hacking and Eric (Lindsay) Sobolik; and granddaughters, Danica, Kira and Makenna Hacking and Rowan Sobolik. He is also survived by siblings, David Pakonen, Tom (Julie) Pakonen and Jane (Brian) Labby; and nieces, Jessica, Melanie, Rachel and Christine; and nephew, Jason. Jerry was predeceased by parents, Ken and Rose Pakonen; and stepson, Ryan Sobolik.

Jerry's wish was to participate in MedCure, a full-body donation for medical research. Funeral services, to be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church, are pending. A notice will follow in August.

