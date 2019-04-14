Gerald Leonard, aka The Jear, Sieracki was born on Oct. 2, 1944, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Mary Siezcarek and Edward Sieracki. Jerry was welcomed through the veil of death by his grandson, Tyler Dean Evans, on March 30, 2019. Jerry's health problems resulted from smoking.
Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and served until 1967, retiring at the rank of EF.
Jerry married Patricia Armstrong on June 5, 1965, a union which produced three children: son Shawn and daughters Dawn and Daneen. Jerry then married Linda Lee Mills on Jan. 7, 1991.
Jerry enjoyed football, basketball and baseball, and also enjoyed watching Westerns and scary horror movies. He also loved to travel until his health no longer allowed. He loved his grandchildren and loved spending time with them and talking with them on the phone.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy, Flo and Barbara; brother, Ronald; grandson, Tyler Dean Evans; and mother-in-law, Jean Nielsen.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Linda; son, Shawn (Kay) of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Dawn (Chris) Cathers of Fort Worth, Texas, and Daneen (Tim) Kimbrell of Corinth, Texas; son, Larry Evans of Kodiak, Alaska; grandchildren, Brenna Sieracki, Dawson and Brook Kimbrell, Allie Cathers, Shelby Evans, Dakota Evans, Taylor Evans, Wyatt Evans and Layne Evans; brother, Edward of Buffalo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Robin Loya of Layton, Utah; brother-in-law, John (Merleen) Mortensen of Reliance, Wyo.; brother-in-law, Dale (Judy) Peterson of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Suzette (Julian) Wilkes of Chehalis, Wash.; and father-in-law, Joseph Nielsen of Layton, Utah. Jerry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, too many to name. Jerry is also survived by his post office family, too many names to mention. May God be with you until we meet again.
There will be a service at Fort Richardson Military Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019