Gerald Arthur Tollman, born on Oct. 23, 1945, passed away on May 26, 2019, at the Crossroads Medical Center Clinic in Glennallen, Alaska.

Jerry was born in Lusk, Wyo., and attended University of Utah, graduating in 1969. As part of the First Infantry Division, Jerry Tollman served in Korea in the United States Army from 1969-1972.

After his military service, Jerry moved to Glennallen, where together with his late wife Donna Tollman, he raised two boys and established himself in the community. Jerry worked most his life in construction and construction management, from the shovel to the desk, and is known for having been intimately involved in building many of the Alaska roads throughout the state.

Being a natural storyteller, Jerry made friends with many he encountered and was building a community in Cody, Wyo., where he had recently moved. Jerry had been visiting Glennallen and was fortunate to have connected with many old friends before his passing.

Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Tollman; and is survived by brothers, Ed Tollman of Glennallen and Ray Tollman of Wyoming; as well as sons, Ty (Karen) Tollman of Washington, D.C., and Zack (Laura) Tollman of Oak Park, Ill.

A memorial service to honor Jerry's life will be held at the American Legion in Glennallen on Friday, May 31, 2019, where friends and family will gather to say farewell. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 31, 2019

