Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 3704 Erickson Avenue Fairbanks , AK 99709 (907)-451-1110 Service 11:00 AM Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 2901 Huffman Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend, Geraldine Theresa Estabrook, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at the age of 70, from pancreatic cancer. She left this world at peace and surrounded by her family. Her strong faith in God and the Catholic Church were ever-present in her life.

Geraldine was born on Dec. 14, 1948, in Seattle, Wash., to Sam and Nafla Michael. She was the oldest of five siblings. In 1953, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from West High School in 1967. She worked for Barb's Florists for two years, where she met John Estabrook, who became the love of her life. Geraldine started a lifelong career in the family real estate businesses with Anchor Realty and Michael Investments.

Geraldine and John Estabrook were married on July 20, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2020. Their first child Heather was born in 1974, followed by John in 1976, and Jennifer in 1978. For many years, the family spent six weeks each winter in Kona, Hawaii.

But Geraldine's favorite place was Alaska. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and with her husband and best friend, John. They would travel north to the cabin they built on Lake Louise for snowmachining, ice fishing, berry picking and playing poker. In the summer, they would head south to their family fish camp in Soldotna, Alaska, for dipnetting. Geraldine was the Fish Camp Matriarch at gatherings that could be more than 40 people including children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, as well as a many friends. John and Geraldine recently built their dream home on the lower Hillside, where she enjoyed hosting family and friends for dinners and celebrations. She also loved working in her beautiful flower garden.

Making friends of all ages and walks of life came naturally to Geraldine. She attended daily mass and said the rosary with her "rosary buddies." She loved her "crew" from Pilates class, especially her instructor Kristina Holdridge, who came to her home during her battle with cancer to give personal instruction. She also met monthly for lunch with her lifelong girlfriends from childhood.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her mother, Nafla Michael; brother, Rickie Michael; and son-in-law, Cuitlahuac Montano. She is survived by her husband, John Estabrook; her children, Heather Decker and son-in-law Carl, Jennifer Montano and John Estabrook Jr. and daughter-in-law Heather Estabrook; grandchildren, Kylie, Karsyn and Kendyl Decker, Hayden, Clara and Camryn Estabrook and Tyler and Lucia Montano. Also surviving are her sisters, Patricia Hudspeth and brother-in-law David Hudspeth and Lottie Michael; and brother, Charlie Michael and sister-in-law Mary Jane Michael.

The church service will be held on Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 2901 Huffman Road in Anchorage. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School.

The family wishes to thank the Eucharistic Ministers who brought Geraldine comfort each day. They also wanted to acknowledge the doctors and nurses who provided excellent compassionate care, particularly her oncologist Dr. Mary Stewart and surgeon Dr. Charles Portera. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend, Geraldine Theresa Estabrook, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at the age of 70, from pancreatic cancer. She left this world at peace and surrounded by her family. Her strong faith in God and the Catholic Church were ever-present in her life.Geraldine was born on Dec. 14, 1948, in Seattle, Wash., to Sam and Nafla Michael. She was the oldest of five siblings. In 1953, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from West High School in 1967. She worked for Barb's Florists for two years, where she met John Estabrook, who became the love of her life. Geraldine started a lifelong career in the family real estate businesses with Anchor Realty and Michael Investments.Geraldine and John Estabrook were married on July 20, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2020. Their first child Heather was born in 1974, followed by John in 1976, and Jennifer in 1978. For many years, the family spent six weeks each winter in Kona, Hawaii.But Geraldine's favorite place was Alaska. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and with her husband and best friend, John. They would travel north to the cabin they built on Lake Louise for snowmachining, ice fishing, berry picking and playing poker. In the summer, they would head south to their family fish camp in Soldotna, Alaska, for dipnetting. Geraldine was the Fish Camp Matriarch at gatherings that could be more than 40 people including children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, as well as a many friends. John and Geraldine recently built their dream home on the lower Hillside, where she enjoyed hosting family and friends for dinners and celebrations. She also loved working in her beautiful flower garden.Making friends of all ages and walks of life came naturally to Geraldine. She attended daily mass and said the rosary with her "rosary buddies." She loved her "crew" from Pilates class, especially her instructor Kristina Holdridge, who came to her home during her battle with cancer to give personal instruction. She also met monthly for lunch with her lifelong girlfriends from childhood.Geraldine was preceded in death by her mother, Nafla Michael; brother, Rickie Michael; and son-in-law, Cuitlahuac Montano. She is survived by her husband, John Estabrook; her children, Heather Decker and son-in-law Carl, Jennifer Montano and John Estabrook Jr. and daughter-in-law Heather Estabrook; grandchildren, Kylie, Karsyn and Kendyl Decker, Hayden, Clara and Camryn Estabrook and Tyler and Lucia Montano. Also surviving are her sisters, Patricia Hudspeth and brother-in-law David Hudspeth and Lottie Michael; and brother, Charlie Michael and sister-in-law Mary Jane Michael.The church service will be held on Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 2901 Huffman Road in Anchorage. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School.The family wishes to thank the Eucharistic Ministers who brought Geraldine comfort each day. They also wanted to acknowledge the doctors and nurses who provided excellent compassionate care, particularly her oncologist Dr. Mary Stewart and surgeon Dr. Charles Portera. Published in Anchorage Daily News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close