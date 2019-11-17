Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home 151 E Herning Ave Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Service 11:00 AM Wasilla Baptist Church 900 Leatherleaf Loop Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident Geritt Dykstra, 86, left his home in Wasilla, Alaska, to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2019, Veteran's Day.

A service will be held to celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2019, at Wasilla Baptist Church, 900 Leatherleaf Loop in Wasilla. Potluck will follow the service.

Mr. Dykstra was born on Sept. 20, 1933, in Rock Valley, Iowa. He left home and served as a mechanic for the Army and later became a Master Electrician. He retired from the Matanuska-Susitna School District in 2008.

Geritt was affiliated with Wasilla Baptist Church, Church of the Wild, Victory Bible Camp and Arctic Bible Missions.

He enjoyed hunting, community service, reading his bibles in two languages and sharing stories with family, friends and the VFW members.

Geritt's family wrote: "Large hands and a tender heart were his trademarks. His quick wit and pleasant demeanor were fine companions in the cold and dark far North where his skills as a Master Electrician were often needed. Geritt kept his Elmer Fudd hat and an array of ball caps neatly organized in a row above the entryway of the home he shared with Ila. He was tremendously proud to have participated in an honor flight with fellow veterans in 2017."

Geritt is survived by his wife, Ila Dykstra; daughter, Kristi Celata and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Gerben, Phoebe, Penelope, Declan and Soren; stepson, Carl Weideman and wife Belynda; stepson, Abe Weideman; stepdaughter, Amy Bleakney and husband Eric; and stepgrandchildren, Andrew, Christian, Christopher, Robert and Ila.

