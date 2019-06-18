Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Backford. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Seventh-day Adventist Church 446 Windmill Hill Road Dillingham , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Gertrude "Gertie" Backford

Gertie, of Dillingham, Alaska, died on June 12, 2019. Surrounded by her children, she ascended to Heaven.

Born on Aug. 24, 1924, in Iliamna, Alaska, to Hugh and Marie Millett, she is the eldest of nine children who farmed and gathered subsistence foods. In Gertie's youth, they moved to Goose Bay, Alaska, where they remained until relocating to Dillingham. There, she married Benjamin Backford (deceased) and reared 10 children.

Gertie is survived by her children, Linda (Frank) Greene, Ethel (Johan) Dybdahl, Alan (Blenda), Charles, LouAnn, Dinah (Chris), Beryl and Carl Backford, Valerie (Eric) Suttles and Sherri Adams and their descendants; brothers, Chester (Isabelle) and Clark (Victoria) Millett and; sister, HughAnn (Jackie) Knutsen. Billy Backford is the last survivor of Benjamin's siblings.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jessie Delkettie, Julia Blair, Marguerite Wallis and Dorothy Anderson; and brother, Carl Millett.

Home schooled by Hugh who taught her the basics, she had a fourth-grade education, but anyone talking with her might conclude that she had a higher education. Gertie's motto regarding her children's education was "no one leaves home without graduating from high school!"

Before marriage, Gertie worked at a salmon cannery. Following Linda's birth, she became a stay-at-home mother. To supplement the family's income, she babysat. In the 1980s, she was an advocate with SAFE, a shelter for abused women/children. Later, Gertie provided respite care to elders.

Gertie knitted, crocheted and embroidered, making presents for her family. She picked berries and made jams, jellies and Christmas bread to gift. Later, she and son Carl could be seen taking evening rides until declining health prevented this.

SAFE named Gertie the 1992 "Employee of the Year" and the Choggiung board chose her as the 2013 Shareholder of the Year.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Legacy Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515, 907-336-3338, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. On Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., a memorial service is scheduled at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 446 Windmill Hill Road, Dillingham, AK 99576, 907-842-5561.



In loving memory of:Gertrude "Gertie" BackfordGertie, of Dillingham, Alaska, died on June 12, 2019. Surrounded by her children, she ascended to Heaven.Born on Aug. 24, 1924, in Iliamna, Alaska, to Hugh and Marie Millett, she is the eldest of nine children who farmed and gathered subsistence foods. In Gertie's youth, they moved to Goose Bay, Alaska, where they remained until relocating to Dillingham. There, she married Benjamin Backford (deceased) and reared 10 children.Gertie is survived by her children, Linda (Frank) Greene, Ethel (Johan) Dybdahl, Alan (Blenda), Charles, LouAnn, Dinah (Chris), Beryl and Carl Backford, Valerie (Eric) Suttles and Sherri Adams and their descendants; brothers, Chester (Isabelle) and Clark (Victoria) Millett and; sister, HughAnn (Jackie) Knutsen. Billy Backford is the last survivor of Benjamin's siblings.She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jessie Delkettie, Julia Blair, Marguerite Wallis and Dorothy Anderson; and brother, Carl Millett.Home schooled by Hugh who taught her the basics, she had a fourth-grade education, but anyone talking with her might conclude that she had a higher education. Gertie's motto regarding her children's education was "no one leaves home without graduating from high school!"Before marriage, Gertie worked at a salmon cannery. Following Linda's birth, she became a stay-at-home mother. To supplement the family's income, she babysat. In the 1980s, she was an advocate with SAFE, a shelter for abused women/children. Later, Gertie provided respite care to elders.Gertie knitted, crocheted and embroidered, making presents for her family. She picked berries and made jams, jellies and Christmas bread to gift. Later, she and son Carl could be seen taking evening rides until declining health prevented this.SAFE named Gertie the 1992 "Employee of the Year" and the Choggiung board chose her as the 2013 Shareholder of the Year.A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Legacy Heritage Chapel, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515, 907-336-3338, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. On Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., a memorial service is scheduled at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 446 Windmill Hill Road, Dillingham, AK 99576, 907-842-5561. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close