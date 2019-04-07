Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gertrude "Gert" Fondell died peacefully at Legend Senior Living in Tulsa, Okla., on Feb. 14, 2019, at the age of 92. In 1958, Ralph and Gert were commissioned as missionaries by the Evangelical Covenant Church to Nome, Alaska. In the summer of 1959, shortly after Alaska's statehood, they arrived with their young family in Nome and were instrumental in establishing the radio station KICY, serving there until 1984. While in Nome, Gert served as a state officer of the General Federation of Women's Clubs.

In retirement, Gert and Ralph moved to Eagle River, then Chugiak, Alaska, and recently, to Tulsa, Okla.

Gertrude is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ralph Fondell; their daughters, Kathryn (James) Congdon of Manley, Alaska, and Rebecca (Wayne) Carlson of Algonquin, Ill.; sons, Stephen (Lynne) Fondell of Jenks, Okla., and John (TrucLien) Fondell of Eagle River, Alaska; and daughter-in law, Luanne Fondell of Dawson, Minn. She was a loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were an infant son; her parents; siblings and spouses; and her son, Daniel Fondell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Dawson Covenant Church, rural Dawson, Minn. The family requests that memorials be directed to KICY Radio, P.O. Box 820, Nome, AK 99762.

