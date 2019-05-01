Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Patrick's Church 2111 Muldoon Rd Anchorage, AK 99504 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Church church hall. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Ennis Cragen, 85, an amazing husband, father and grandfather, went to heaven on April 25, 2019. He took his final breath at home embraced by his loving family.

Gil was born on Feb. 14, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. He began his college education by attending Washington University. Later he attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks, graduating with a teaching degree and then attended the University of Oregon, graduating with an administrative degree.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for six and a half years. He was very proud to serve his country. In 1954, the Coast Guard transferred him to Juneau, Alaska.

While stationed there he met the love of his life, Sandy Skye. They married after one year of courtship and had five children. Gil taught for three and a half years and then was a principal in the Anchorage School District for 25 years. His passion for education continued throughout his life.

His hobbies included fishing, rafting, hiking, traveling, boating, collecting Fur Rendezvous pins, visiting the family cabin on Nancy Lake and enjoying his family. Gil was an active community member, serving on the Fur Rendezvous Board of Directors for six years and a life member of the Pioneers of Alaska.

Above all, his greatest love in life was his wife, Sandy; and his children, Sheila, Kathy, Julie, Deborah and Michael. They were the light of his life. Later in life, his role expanded to grandfather to 11 grandchildren. He was most happy when surrounded by his family. For all of Gil's devotions, he was, is and shall forever be most devoted to his wife, an eternal spiritual bond that will never be broken.

During his final years Gil suffered from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. His family was constantly by his side in his journey.

He is preceded in death by parents, Nina and George Cragen; and his brother, Donald Cragen and wife, Pat.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandy; and their five children, Sheila (Randy) Harris, Kathy (Jay) Rowe, Julie (Frank) Cragen, Deborah (Travis) Larsen and Michael (Tish) Cragen; and his 11 loving grandchildren.

A mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church on May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a reception following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Covenant House.

