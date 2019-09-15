Gillian Sklan-Macho, 65, passed away on April 11, 2019, at her home in Wasilla, Alaska.
Gillian was born on Dec. 25, 1953, in London, England, to Dr. Basil and Ursula Sklan. She moved to the United States and lived in Illinois, Minnesota, and Arizona. She met her husband John Macho in 1980 at the census bureau where they both worked at the time. They got married on June 27, 1982, at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, Ill. They moved to Alaska in 1998 and settled in Wasilla.
Gillian loved the outdoors, writing and painting artworks. She is remembered by her husband as a "loving wife who enjoyed and respected every living thing."
Gillian was interred at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019