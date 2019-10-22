Virginia Francis Lee Main, died peacefully in her California home on Oct 8, 2019. She was born in Tacoma, Wash., on March 31, 1924, to Joseph and Mary Lee.
Virginia, commonly called "Ginny", grew up in Tacoma and arrived in Alaska in 1956. She was employed by the Alaska Native Hospital at 3rd and Cordova before working for and retiring from the Bureau of Land Management.
Ginny met Tom Main and they were married in 1970. They enjoyed spending summers at Lake Louise and after retiring, travelling to the Lower 48, and again, summers at Lake Louise. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elizabeth Sterbick and Carole Kisor; and brother, Jay Lee.
Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Tom Main; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Patrick's Parish (2111 Muldoon Road, Anchorage, AK 99504) on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the spring at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019