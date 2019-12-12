Glen Errol Morthorpe died on his final mission in the service of others, with his crew of Maddox Burts and Rob Cartner, flying an aeromedical evacuation in support of his Alaskan community.
Glen moved to his spiritual home in Alaska in 2004 and became a U.S. Citizen in 2009. It was in Alaska that Glen embraced the life of a frontier pilot as well as the Sourdough community and lifestyle. In his 15 years in Alaska, Glen flew with Aerometric, TakeFlight Alaska and was the Director of Operations with Security Aviation. Glen was the Safety Auditor with the Medallion Foundation from 2004 - 2019. Glen's dedication to flying and the aviation community was evident in his volunteer work as the State Safety officer for the Civil Air Patrol. He also dedicated many hours at the Birchwood squadron.
Glen had many private flying students across the years of his flying career. Glen was first and foremost a teacher who believed in spreading his passion for aviation. The family asks that, to honor this tradition, in lieu of giving flowers, please make donations to the Major Glen Morthorpe Cadet Glider Scholarship, directly helping young Alaskans learning to fly, by going to http://bit.ly/2Yvy0Z7.
Glen is survived by his beloved wife, Paris; and their children, April, Samantha, Karl, Charlotte and Veronica; as well as his children from his first marriage, Ainsley, Deann and Michelle. He is survived by six grandchildren; and younger sister, Dierdre.
There will be a memorial service at the Alaska Aviation Museum, Odom Hanger, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will also be held at St. Patrick's Parish Church, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019