Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Fairview Loop Baptist Church 3118 West Fairview Loop Wasilla , AK

Glen Price passed peacefully in his home in the early morning of July 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. His ashes will be spread over the river in Mertarvik, Alaska.

Glen was born on Aug. 6, 1955, to Renee and Alvin Price in Roslyn, N.Y. He ventured to Alaska in 1975 in order to "get as far from Seaside, New York," as he could. He attended University of Alaska Fairbanks, earning a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources Management, before earning his Master of Science in Environmental Law from the University of Vermont. He then accepted a program budget analyst position with the governor's office in Juneau, Alaska, under the administrations of Governors Jay Hammond, William Sheffield and Steve Cowper. Inspired by this experience, he attended Lewis and Clark College to obtain his law degree. The first years of his law career were spent as an associate lawyer at the firm Foster, Pepper, Rubini & Reeves, LLC, before he started his own practice.

As a contract attorney, Glen felt compelled to aid Alaska Native tribes, corporations and villages in their negotiations with the state and federal governments, as well as with other contractors and industries. He felt that too many lawyers did not put the interests of the Alaska Native peoples first. He was a major force in resettling the village of Newtok that was threatened by coastal erosion to its current location, Mertarvik. Having put his heart into helping Newtok's people, he spent 20 years advocating for government assistance and funding for them. The federal legislation that succeeded these years of work is now being used as a blueprint for other villages facing environmental calamities.

Glen had many hobbies and interests. Among them were collecting Alaskan Native art, taking walks with the many German shepherds he has raised throughout his life, participating in Alaska politics, and mowing his lawn on his beloved John Deere, sometimes, twice daily.

Glen battled many health obstacles over the past 12 years, including a liver and two kidney transplants. Despite this, he retained his good humor and charming goofiness which enabled him to bring smiles and laughter to his family. He will be truly missed by his beloved family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Alan Price; and his stepfather, Walter McQuillen. His surviving family includes his wife, Aurora Price; daughter, Danielle Price; ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Jeanette Bates; mother, Renee McQuillen (Murday); brothers, David and Tony Price; sister, Eileen Viola; and many nieces and nephews.

