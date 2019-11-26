Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home 1707 Bragaw Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Uughqaghtaq Kulukhon was born on Feb. 16, 1960, at the Maynard McDougal Memorial Hospital in Nome, Alaska, to Ellie Gologergen Alowa Kulukhon and Allen Kulukhon. He passed peacefully in his sleep in Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 16, 2019.

Glenn had a wonderful childhood in Nome, graduated from Nome-Beltz High School, and attended Western Washington University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Glenn was an extremely hard worker and loved providing for his extensive family and friends. In his youth, he was an avid basketball player and active hunter and fisherman, spending many days with uncles and cousins in the Norton Sound countryside. As a young man, he spent many summers commercial fishing in Bristol Bay.

Uncle Glenn was a loving, kind-hearted and humble man. He deeply loved his family, especially his beloved nieces, nephews and their children. He carried his many nieces, nephews and their children on his shoulders and loved family time.

Uncle Glenn leaves behind his sisters, Jenny Alowa, Julie Downey, Jackie Wilson and Doreen Holbrooks; brother, Alwayne Kookooka; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins in Anchorage, Nome and St. Lawrence Island.

Friends and family are encouraged to attend a celebration of life on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Legacy Funeral Home, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage.

