Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Bushman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Sena Bushman, 96, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, at her home at Narrows Glen, Tacoma, Wash., after a long and active life. Gloria was born on Jan. 11, 1923, to Frank and Mary Siegalkoff in Lodi, Calif., and was one of eight children. In 1941, she eloped with her high school sweetheart Doyle Bushman to Reno, Nev. They resided in Lodi until 1949, when they moved with their young daughters to the Territory of Alaska. Gloria lived in Alaska until 1978, which is when her husband retired and they moved to Whidbey Island, Wash., and later, to Tacoma.

Gloria was a talented seamstress and cook, excelling in the domestic arts. Her home was always warm and welcoming to their many guests. As a talented craftsperson, she sold her crafts through a gift shop. She was a woman of many talents who always put her husband and family first.

Being a friendly, active person, Gloria belonged to many local organizations, including Anchorage Women's Club, Anchorage Garden Club and volunteered her time at a local hospital and at Alaska Crippled Children's Association and Arc of Anchorage. Gloria enjoyed sports and was a prizewinning bowler while in Alaska. In Washington, she was a member of the Useless Bay Golf and Country Club on Whidbey Island. Gloria enjoyed the out-of-doors and loved to fish.

She is predeceased by her husband, Doyle Bushman. Gloria is survived by her sister, Shirley Culbertson of Acampo, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Paoletti of Lodi. Also, she is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Robert Manning of Anchorage and Claudia and Lynn Ellsworth of Tacoma. She leaves behind grandchildren, Christine Taylor (James) of Eagle River, Alaska, Alyson Stebbins (Micki) of Tacoma, Michael Manning of Portland, Ore., and Adam Ellsworth of Olympia, Wash.; and five great-grandsons.

Donations may be made to The Arc of Anchorage, 2211 Area Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508. Gloria Sena Bushman, 96, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, at her home at Narrows Glen, Tacoma, Wash., after a long and active life. Gloria was born on Jan. 11, 1923, to Frank and Mary Siegalkoff in Lodi, Calif., and was one of eight children. In 1941, she eloped with her high school sweetheart Doyle Bushman to Reno, Nev. They resided in Lodi until 1949, when they moved with their young daughters to the Territory of Alaska. Gloria lived in Alaska until 1978, which is when her husband retired and they moved to Whidbey Island, Wash., and later, to Tacoma.Gloria was a talented seamstress and cook, excelling in the domestic arts. Her home was always warm and welcoming to their many guests. As a talented craftsperson, she sold her crafts through a gift shop. She was a woman of many talents who always put her husband and family first.Being a friendly, active person, Gloria belonged to many local organizations, including Anchorage Women's Club, Anchorage Garden Club and volunteered her time at a local hospital and at Alaska Crippled Children's Association and Arc of Anchorage. Gloria enjoyed sports and was a prizewinning bowler while in Alaska. In Washington, she was a member of the Useless Bay Golf and Country Club on Whidbey Island. Gloria enjoyed the out-of-doors and loved to fish.She is predeceased by her husband, Doyle Bushman. Gloria is survived by her sister, Shirley Culbertson of Acampo, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Paoletti of Lodi. Also, she is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Robert Manning of Anchorage and Claudia and Lynn Ellsworth of Tacoma. She leaves behind grandchildren, Christine Taylor (James) of Eagle River, Alaska, Alyson Stebbins (Micki) of Tacoma, Michael Manning of Portland, Ore., and Adam Ellsworth of Olympia, Wash.; and five great-grandsons.Donations may be made to The Arc of Anchorage, 2211 Area Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close