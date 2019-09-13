Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM CERSC Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2019, at her residence at the Chugiak Senior Center. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017, and despite her age pursued chemotherapy and maintained a steadfast battle with the disease.

Gloria was born in Oxnard, Calif., on Oct. 12, 1928. She was adopted by Rafael and Ramona Gonzalez and lived her early life in Los Angeles, Calif. Gloria graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1947 and beauty school in 1949. She worked as a beautician at Lady of the Lake Salon in Los Angeles. She married Andrew V. Fierro in July 1954, and they had two children: Andrew and Ralph. After marriage, Gloria and Andrew lived in Tucson, Ariz.; Suisun, Calif.; Denver, Colo.; Sunnymead, Calif.; Midway Island and Moreno Valley, Calif., until Andrew retired from the Air Force in 1966.

During her marriage Gloria worked as a beautician, attended Riverside City College and became a bilingual teacher's aide in Perris, Calif., until she retired in 1991.

After her husband's death in 2001, Gloria moved to Corvallis, Ore., and Panama City, Fla. She came to Alaska in June 2009, and lived at the Chugiak Senior Center. Gloria loved the uniqueness of Alaska and rode in a dog sled, watched fireworks and northern lights on Bear Mountain, took trips with other seniors and gardened. She was a member of two Red Hat groups, Anchorage Woman's Club and Knit Witz making clothing for the needy. Gloria eagerly volunteered her time and enjoyed helping her neighbors. Gloria loved the Center staff and residents and always had an open door and friendly smile for everyone.

Gloria is survived by her two children, Andrew Fierro of Chugiak, Alaska, and Ralph Fierro of Moreno Valley; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be had at St. Christopher's and she will be buried at the National Cemetery in Riverside., Calif. A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, at the CERSC from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can be made to Providence Hospice and Alaska Women's Cancer Care.

