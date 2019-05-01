Gloria made her home in Fort Erie and Windsor, Ontario, Canada; and Bird Creek, Anchorage, Nancy Lake and Wasilla, Alaska. She moved to Bird Creek in 1965. She obtained employment with the phone company and moved to Anchorage a year later. She retired from Alascom in the early 1990s.
Gloria was a member of the American Legion, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Christ First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, sudoku, puzzles and the Wheel of Fortune. Her greatest joy was her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coulter; brother, Edwin Ehrmann; sister, June Roung; son-in-law, Duane Taylor; and grandson, Christopher Coulter-Fenner.
She is survived by her sister, Annie Seebach; brother, John Ehrmann; daughters, Wendy Taylor, Veronica "Ronnie" McKenzie (Don), Gloria Stubbs (Ray) and Deborah Champion (Mark); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at Christ First United Methodist Church at Mile 4 Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 1, 2019