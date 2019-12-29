Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Goldean "Bunny" Melody Trow died on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, 2019. at her home in Anchorage, Alaska. At her request, there will be no funeral service.

She was born in Camas, Wash., to French Raney and Goldean Haynes. She was a printer by trade working with her father early in her career and joining the ITU. At one time, she was considered one of the fastest TTS operators on the West Coast. She retired from the Anchorage Times in the early 1980s; moved to Sitka, Alaska, where she worked at the Sitka Daily Sentinel; and co-owned Sitka Vending with her husband, Beldin "Jim" Trow. She returned to Anchorage in the late 1980s after Jim's death.

Describing herself as a proud Navy wife or old Alaskan Broad, she was an avid fisherwoman who also loved RVing and spending time with her family and friends. She volunteered with the American Red Cross, logging many hours on disaster relief, and in the NICU at Providence Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, French Raney and Goldean Haynes; her brother, Dee Haynes; and her husband, Jim Trow.

She is survived by her daughters, Penny Trow-Foreman (David Foreman) of Anchorage and Barbie Trow Henry (Patrick Henry) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandsons, Reed Foreman (Jenna Brooks Foreman) and Darren Henry; and great-granddaughter, Megan Brooks-Foreman.

A wake will take place in Anchorage at a later date. The family wishes to thank the kind folks of Providence Hospice and HomeWell Senior Care, who assisted in her final days. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charities, in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



