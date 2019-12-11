Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gallo's Mexican Restaurant 8615 Old Seward Hwy Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, lifelong Alaskan Grant Allen Fowler of Anchorage passed away, at the age of 34. It is with great sorrow his loved ones announce the loss of a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Parents Glenn Fowler and Sherry Beard welcomed Grant to a large tight-knit family on June 9, 1985, joining older brother Joe. Grant's fondest memories included camping trips with grandparents, snow machining, snowboarding and attending family gatherings. With his generous nature and lighthearted spirit, Grant made many friends growing up in the Bayshore area and attending Dimond High School. He found a path working as a painter and was known by many to be a dreamer. A serious car enthusiast and dog lover, his '71 Chevy pickup, '68 Camaro and loyal dog Barron were a few of his favorite things.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Margaret Rader; grandmother, Margie Hurley; grandfather, Billy Jack Fowler; and aunt, Sheila Lee.

Grant is survived by his mother, Sherry Beard; his father, James Glenn Fowler and wife Heidi; his brother, Joseph Fowler and wife Isabel; his stepsisters, Jessica and Hayley Rodewald; his niece, Brooke Fowler; his grandfather, Marvin Rader; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration to remember and honor his life will be held at the Gallo's Mexican Restaurant, 8615 Old Seward Highway, Anchorage, AK 99515, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

