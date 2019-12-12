Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greggory Wannemacher. View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Greggory C. Wannemacher was born in Columbus, Ohio, in March 1953. He died in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 7, 2019.

His passion for adventure brought him to Alaska in the summer of 1977. He hitchhiked his way there, and never looked back. Gregg was a wayward soul. He moved around often for work or love. He was a chef most of his life, aside from a two year enlistment in the U.S.

Gregg was the teller of many tall tales. He would have made a great fiction writer. Most of his tales were based on his life experiences. As a youngster, he was an excellent swimmer and diver, an altar boy and a boy scout. In school, his favorite subjects were history and English. As a young man, chess, billiards, ping pong and poker were his games. He went to Germany while in the Army. He was married once. He met his ex-wife Jolene in Alaska, along with his stepdaughter Jennifer.

He was a big brother to three siblings. For us, Gregg was the first to learn. The first to love. The first to work. And the first to fail.

He is survived by his mother, Louise; sister, Regina; and brothers, Robert and Marcus.

His family is thankful for the excellent care provided Gregg in his twilight years by the magnificent staff at Providence Extended Care.

There will be no public memorial service.

Go gentle into that good night, Gregg. We wish you a pleasant journey!



