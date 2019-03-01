Gregory, aka Greg, Tony, or "Old Man," passed away peacefully, at 69 years old, on Jan. 18, 2019, at the VA Pioneer Home in Palmer, Alaska. Born on June 10, 1949, in Amherst, Ohio, Tony volunteered with his local fire department and helped his family on the farm as a young man. He joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War in 1967, and was eventually stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska.
He married his wife in 1972, and they raised four children together in Anchorage. After honorable discharge from the USAF in 1975 as a Technical Sergeant, he continued to serve with the Kulis Air National Guard from 1975-1988. Tony was a warehouseman for AMFAC and Napa Auto Parts until retirement in 2007, and he was a proud volunteer with Iditarod for 25 years. Tony loved husky dogs, fishing, camping, picnics, snow, working with tools and numbers, laughing and playing jokes, watching movies and spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Anthony; father, Gerald Anthony; brother, Kenneth Anthony; son, Michael Anthony; and beloved dog, Bandit. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Anthony; daughters, Donna Anthony, Tina Anthony and Heather Anthony; grandchildren, Lisa Blomker, Jacob Blomker and Trevor Anthony; great-grand-children, Chance and Collin; and siblings, Louise Anthony, Chuck Anthony, Mary White, Debra Fitzgerald and Margie Kurtz.
Tony will receive a military service with honors at 11:30 a.m. on May 28, 2019, at Fort Rich Cemetery followed by a picnic to celebrate his life; an additional celebration of his life will be held in his home state of Ohio - details and locations to be announced on his memorial page, facebook.com/TonyAnthony67.
Our family gives special thanks to his health care providers over the past 12 years. There are so many who cared for him with dignity, respect and compassion. Our family is grateful to you all.
Tony will truly be missed! Whenever it snows, we will look to the sky and think of him.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019