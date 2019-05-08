Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wake 3:00 PM 1111 E. 12th Ave corner of 12th ave and Karluk St Fairview , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Guy W. Hornung made his last stand on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born June 14, 1956, to Edward Hornung and Elizabeth (Betty) Burrous, in Missoula, Mont., Guy spent his life doing the things he loved. This included fishing, playing guitar, camping, football and most of all, spending time with family. Family to Guy could be anyone from the man on the corner, neighbors, customers through his journeyman plumber career, to his wife and immediate family. A West High graduate of 1974, with a quick wit, sense of humor, hearty laugh and more than a little bit of mischief he stole our hearts with a silly grin. He was with Anchorage Plumbing and Heating for the last 20 years. Many a customer asked for him by name. Fishing was his refuge; He would escape to Ship Creek and C Street Lake, but his favorite spot was Coopers Landing on the Kenai River. Guy found his soul mate Jeanette, who later became his wife. Jeanette and her children were quickly accepted and treated as his own. Guy never met anyone that didn't become family. They were together almost 30 years.

Don't worry Guy, you will never be forgotten.

Guy was a husband, son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many people who will miss him tremendously. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Boyer; daughter, Angie Boyer and Tammy Kary; sons, Billy Boyer and Eddie Greene; grandson, CJ Thierry, Sons Drake Crispy Jimmy, Brother Logan; sister, Peri; nephews, Mathew, Curtis and Duncan; nieces, Christina and Lorena; cousins; and every other family member adopted from the neighborhood.

