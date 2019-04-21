Obituary

"A heart is judged not by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others."

Gwen passed away on April 6, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, at the early age 54, from complications with her mechanical heart valve.

Gwen was born to John Wood and Judith (DeJulio) Wood in Charleston, S.C., living in Oklahoma, Washington, California, and Alaska. Her family hails from Boston, Miami Oklahoma, and the San Francisco Bay.

Gwen lived in Alaska for nearly 40 years, graduating from Bristol Bay High School in Naknek, Alaska, where she met her future husband Don, settling in Anchorage, raising two sons and enjoying life and Alaska and the people.

Always a worker, Gwen held numerous jobs and professions over the years, working for the oil and gas industry the past 25 years, where she had many friends and co-workers. Gwen was good at making friends everywhere she went. She had many lifelong friends and continued to make new acquaintances with her humble and friendly manner, forging new friendships.

Always a giver, she gave her time, love, donations and inspiration to many, helping those in need and inspiring others to work through life's obstacles. Her final gift was as a registered organ donor, giving life to many through her selfless donation.

There are not enough words to express what an exceptional person Gwen was, and who will remain in the memory of those who knew and loved her.

Gwen is survived by her two sons, John and Owen; husband, Don; mother, Judi; brothers, Mike, Bob and Allen; and sisters, Michie, Janine, Vicky and Diana. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wood.

Donations may be made to LifeCenter Northwest at "A heart is judged not by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others."Gwen passed away on April 6, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, at the early age 54, from complications with her mechanical heart valve.Gwen was born to John Wood and Judith (DeJulio) Wood in Charleston, S.C., living in Oklahoma, Washington, California, and Alaska. Her family hails from Boston, Miami Oklahoma, and the San Francisco Bay.Gwen lived in Alaska for nearly 40 years, graduating from Bristol Bay High School in Naknek, Alaska, where she met her future husband Don, settling in Anchorage, raising two sons and enjoying life and Alaska and the people.Always a worker, Gwen held numerous jobs and professions over the years, working for the oil and gas industry the past 25 years, where she had many friends and co-workers. Gwen was good at making friends everywhere she went. She had many lifelong friends and continued to make new acquaintances with her humble and friendly manner, forging new friendships.Always a giver, she gave her time, love, donations and inspiration to many, helping those in need and inspiring others to work through life's obstacles. Her final gift was as a registered organ donor, giving life to many through her selfless donation.There are not enough words to express what an exceptional person Gwen was, and who will remain in the memory of those who knew and loved her.Gwen is survived by her two sons, John and Owen; husband, Don; mother, Judi; brothers, Mike, Bob and Allen; and sisters, Michie, Janine, Vicky and Diana. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wood.Donations may be made to LifeCenter Northwest at www.lcnw.org. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close