Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM the yard at his home 1111 Chugach Way

"Handy Tom" as he was known by all his friends passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a brief but brave fight with cancer. He will be dearly missed.

To call him a colorful character would be a vast understatement. Stubborn in his ways, beneath his rough exterior laid a heart of gold. His trademark clothing was always a plaid shirt, jeans with suspenders, and boots. In some ways an anachronism because he preferred America as it once was, not how it is today, and he looked like he walked straight out of yesterday. He had strong opinions which weren't always what he defined as the liberal way of thinking, and wasn't afraid to express them. "We don't always get invited back" he used to say. Those of us in the know loved his sense of humor and discerning wit. He had a way of stating the obvious in decisive folk-like wisdoms which made you recall Will Rogers. He looked like Santa, although he didn't particularly like children, but went out of his way to help little old ladies in need. His log cabin was an oasis in Spenard, especially in summer when it was bedecked with beautiful flowers. The classical music which continually emanated from his outdoor radio kept evil people away. He loved nature and respected the beauty of all living things.

With his departure, an era in our lives has passed. He was a character who will be sorely missed and dearly remembered by all those who were fortunate enough to know him as a friend.

A remembrance in his honor will be held in the yard at his home at 1111 Chugach Way on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

