Longtime Alaska resident Hannelore Eva Agathe Hunt passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1931, Hanna grew up in and survived the great upheaval of World War II, thanks to her beloved mother, Kathe, and her mentor, Aunt Berta Bach.

Hanna graduated from high school and technical school and worked as a clerk in the U.S. Army exchange system. In the early '50s, she caught the eye of African-American G.I., Ollen Hunt. Their courtship led to marriage and the birth of their first child, Ollen Erich, in 1954.

Back to the U.S. after Ollen's service, Hanna and the family were stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., near Tacoma in 1957. They welcomed their second child, Katherine Rita, in 1958. Hanna spent the next few years nurturing her children and learning about her adopted country. She and Ollen made fast friends with other blended service families.

After retiring from the Army in 1963, Ollen followed a job opportunity in Alaska with Northwest Orient Airlines, arriving shortly before the Good Friday Earthquake. Hanna and the kids moved to Mountain View in 1965.

Hanna volunteered at school, becoming president of the Mountain View PTA, while she was employed as a manager at the Fort Rich PX system. After his stint at Anchorage International Airport, Ollen was a chef at the downtown Hofbrau restaurant, which led to ownership of it and the related businesses, the Big and Tall Men's shop, the maternity shop and the Sandwich Deck near the Hotel Captain Cook. Hanna was a full partner in these endeavors, using her business acumen to guide the businesses' successes.

Hanna took sole responsibility for the infant and maternity store, the Before and After Shop, offering the highest quality products. For years after, Alaskans told Hanna what these businesses had meant to them.

Hanna made many trips with the family, instilling in her children an appreciation for Alaska's natural beauty and the friendly people here. Hanna's love for reading, the symphony and opera never abated and she shared her interests with cherished friends.

She kept in touch with her German roots and with her mother, Kathe, who visited numerous times. After retiring, Hanna spent her days pursuing her cultural interests and traveling to visit out-of-town relatives.

Hanna was known to family and friends as a kind, generous, wonderful person. She doted on her grandchildren, Ariel and Taylar, and her great-grandson, Stephen. She is survived by them; son, Ollen Erich (Karen); and daughter, Katherine (Wade). Her husband, Ollen; and brother, Helmut, predeceased her.

A memorial service for Hanna will be held on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Arctic Warrior Chapel on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. She will be buried with her husband, Ollen, at the National Military cemetery there. Flowers may be sent directly to the memorial service chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hanna's name to .

