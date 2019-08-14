Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Service 11:00 AM Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hans Thomas Andersen was born on April 16, 1930, in Haderslev, Denmark. Growing up, Hans worked on the family farm before being drafted into the Danish army in 1951, where he served his country for four years, achieving the rank of Corporal upon discharge. In April 1955, Hans immigrated to America to work alongside his brother on a ranch in Glenwood Springs, Colo.; they were sponsored by a man named Hank Williams.

In the fall of 1955, Hans began working for Safeway, where he held a variety of positions, soon becoming the store's Assistant Manager. In 1957, a pretty lady from Texas walked into the Safeway store and caught his eye. It was love at first sight; he and LaVerne married a year later on his birthday in 1958. In 1963, Hans, LaVerne and their two boys embarked on a cross-country road trip, traveling the unpaved Alcan Highway to work for Safeway in Alaska. In Anchorage, Alaska, Hans held several management positions until 1980, when he became the Alaska District's first "Fix-all Maintenance Man," servicing and maintaining all of the Safeway stores statewide. He retired in 1994, after 39 years of service.

Hans fell in love with Alaska almost instantly. He enjoyed buying and selling real estate, woodworking, bike riding, camping and fishing. He purchased his lifelong home in City View in 1966, where he raised his three children and fostered eternal friendships with his neighbors. He died in the arms of his daughter, Anita, on Aug. 8, 2019, after a courageous battle against bone cancer.

He is preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne, in 2009; and his son, Tom, in 2007.

He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Rick Shell; son, Steve Andersen; grandsons, Cory, Rick and Dustin Shell; granddaughter and her husband, Ashley and Jose Badillo; and great-grandchildren, Elyas and Castiel Badillo.

Services will be held at Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home, 1707 Bragaw Street in Anchorage, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife and son at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery later that day.

