Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Abner Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Quaking Aspen Ranch 2839 Highway 78 Absarokee , MT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Abner Hoffman, 92, of Addy, Wash., died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends.

Uncle Happy, Dad, Grandpa or Gramps, he meant the world to everyone who knew him. He had an easy, infectious smile that was given out freely to everyone that he came in contact with. He said the best job he ever had was greeting people as they came in to the church. Harold never met a stranger.

Harold was born on Feb. 7, 1927, in Billings, Mont., son of Frederick and Amanda Jane Bradley Hoffman. He went through the 10th grade in Heppner, Ore. He enlisted in the

He married Ramona Faye Myers on Oct. 9, 1949, in Red Lodge, Mont.

Harold wore many different and varied hats in his long lifetime: A cowboy hat on the farm, a hard hat on the construction site, a baseball cap at the school, and a "Dixie cup" in the Navy. He even wore a bandanna as a midwife when he delivered his son in the backseat of the car, and his daughter at home.

Together, he and his wife raised six children. Harold was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, dedicated to Jesus Christ and to his family.

Harold is lovingly remembered by his children, Sonia, Eugene, Harold, and Royce (Mabel) of Billings, Mont., Lila of Lewiston, Idaho, and Steve (Lorraine) of Colville, Wash.; "daughter," Sheri of Addy, Wash.;11 grandchildren; 30great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous treasured friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Marci; and his siblings, Leona, Rosetta, Hank, Alice and Alberta.

A memorial service will be held at Quaking Aspen Ranch, 2839 Highway 78in Absarokee, Mont., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m., to celebrate Harold's life and share memories; all are welcome. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Billings at a later date.



Harold Abner Hoffman, 92, of Addy, Wash., died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends.Uncle Happy, Dad, Grandpa or Gramps, he meant the world to everyone who knew him. He had an easy, infectious smile that was given out freely to everyone that he came in contact with. He said the best job he ever had was greeting people as they came in to the church. Harold never met a stranger.Harold was born on Feb. 7, 1927, in Billings, Mont., son of Frederick and Amanda Jane Bradley Hoffman. He went through the 10th grade in Heppner, Ore. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1945 during World War II as a munitions operator in Southern California.He married Ramona Faye Myers on Oct. 9, 1949, in Red Lodge, Mont.Harold wore many different and varied hats in his long lifetime: A cowboy hat on the farm, a hard hat on the construction site, a baseball cap at the school, and a "Dixie cup" in the Navy. He even wore a bandanna as a midwife when he delivered his son in the backseat of the car, and his daughter at home.Together, he and his wife raised six children. Harold was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, dedicated to Jesus Christ and to his family.Harold is lovingly remembered by his children, Sonia, Eugene, Harold, and Royce (Mabel) of Billings, Mont., Lila of Lewiston, Idaho, and Steve (Lorraine) of Colville, Wash.; "daughter," Sheri of Addy, Wash.;11 grandchildren; 30great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous treasured friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Marci; and his siblings, Leona, Rosetta, Hank, Alice and Alberta.A memorial service will be held at Quaking Aspen Ranch, 2839 Highway 78in Absarokee, Mont., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m., to celebrate Harold's life and share memories; all are welcome. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Billings at a later date. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close