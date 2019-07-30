Harold Melvin Campbell, "Hal," died on May 16, 2019, at the age of 94, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Funeral arrangements were made by the Cremation Society of Alaska. A military service with honors will be held on Aug. 15, 2019, at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. Access to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is restricted. For the service details, contact 907-441-5393.
Hal was born on Aug.12, 1924, in Denver, Colo., to Harry Campbell and Bendena Hildibrand. He was raised on the family's cattle ranch in Limon, Colo., along with seven other siblings. He married and later divorced Lerneda May Campbell and had two daughters.
Hal Campbell joined the Marine Corps shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor in the fall of 1941. He graduated from Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton, Calif., in January 1942, and first saw battle on Tulagi, an island off the coast of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. He served with the 1st Raider Battalion, "Edsen's Raiders" under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Merritt A. "Red" Edsen and was in the famous battle at Edsen's Ridge on Guadalcanal.
Hal fought at Tarawa in November 1943,where he was awarded the Navy Cross for valor, Bougainville in February 1944, Saipan, where he was awarded the Silver Star, Tinian and finally at Iwo Jima. In addition to the Navy Cross and Silver Star, he received two Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts. He served in Korea at the famous battle of the Chosin Reservoir in November 1950, and finally in Vietnam.
He is truly missed by his close friends and family in Alaska and Washington, and is survived by his brother, David Campbell; and two daughters, Terri Campbell and Heidi Simon.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 30, 2019