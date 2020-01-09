Harold Eugene Kline was born on April 17, 1936, on the family farm near Vida, Mo. He was the last of eight children born to Charles W. and Anna (Huskey) Kline. Harold Kline passed from this world while in the arms of his loving wife Cleo and joined his Heavenly Father on Jan. 2, 2020.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Anna Kline; siblings, Johnnie, Ruth, Helen, Fay, Charles J., Kathryn and Ruby; and daughter, Dianna Marie.
Harold Kline is survived by his loving wife, Cleo and her sister, Thelma (the cook wife); special nephew, Mike Roeder and his wife Michele; and his aunt, Roselee Light; as well as numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins, and tons of friends across the U.S.
A visitation for Harold Kline will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla, Mo., from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11a.m., followed by food, tears and laughter in the Fellowship Hall. Harold has been cremated and his ashes will be spread in numerous zip codes.
In lieu of flowers, per Harold's request before he passed, please donate nonperishable food, paper products or make a monetary donation to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church food pantry/food bank. Harold was so proud with the response of donations he and Cleo received for the church at their 25th anniversary celebration in March 2019, and wanted one last chance to do some good for others.
