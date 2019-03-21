Harold J. "Smitty" Schmidt lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, passing away on March 18, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children at home in Eagle River, Alaska.
Smitty, known as "Hal" and "Johnny" to his friends and loved ones, was born on July 14, 1932, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Walter and Lillian Schmidt.
After high school he joined the Air Force, training as an air traffic controller, and was stationed in Oklahoma, Kansas, and England. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and the Longevity Service Award. He received an honorable discharge after 10 years of service and continued working as an air traffic controller in Alaska, at King Salmon, Lake Hood, Merrill Field and Fort Richardson, until he retired in 1991.
Smitty met Rosie in Alaska in 1971, and they married on May 25, 1974, in Glennallen, lived and raised their children in Eagle River for 45 years.
He was an accomplished musician, a member of the Southwest Steel Guitar Association, and loved to play his guitar or steel guitar with their many musician friends. Smitty and Rosie's band "Weekend Friends" entertained audiences in Alaska for many years.
Smitty loved spending time with family and friends in the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting and shooting trap. He was a 30-year member of American Legion Post 33, and a 48-year member of Anchorage Moose Lodge 1534.
As a 35-year charter member of Eagle River Elks Lodge 2682, he helped establish the Lodge and participated in many charitable events, receiving the Elk of the Year award and serving on the House Committee.
Smitty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; and Elizabeth, his wife of 10 years. He leaves behind his wife, Rosalie; sons, Mark and Curtis Schmidt; and son, Lorin Newberry; daughter, Lynn Houser; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life, pot luck and musical jam session will be held at the Eagle River Elks Lodge, 17111 North Eagle River Loop Road, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m.
Smitty will be laid to rest at the Fort Richardson Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The procession will begin at the main gate at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alaska State Elks Association Wounded Veterans Project, through the Eagle River Elks Lodge.
