Hal Law, 89 passed away at Providence Alaska on December 28,2019. Hal lived a full and adventurous life. He was married to Elaine who died on their 65th wedding anniversary. Hal and Elaine traveled the US when he was in the military and the world both for work and in retirement. Living on a sailboat in the Mediterranean, a barge in Prince William Sound during the Exxon Valdez tragedy or an RV in lots of places was part of the story they wrote.



Hal was not an easy man to like. He was brusque, opinionated and swore beyond most sailors. He was estranged from his younger daughter and her family. This was tough to accept because he could be fun, supportive and so inquisitive about life. The end of his life was lonely. He missed his wife and unfortunately the love of grandchildren. He lived and died his life on his terms. The thought of what could have been will be missed.



Hal was a military lifer, helicopter pilot in Vietnam for two tours, and exposed to agent orange with all its lasting effects.



He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, son Bob and infant daughter Jennifer. He is survived by daughters Cathy Rockman and Sandra Heffern. Grandchildren Morgan, Kimberly, Alyson, Eliot, Hanna and Dylan. May we all be of better character but embrace Hal's love for adventure.

