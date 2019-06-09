Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Eagle River Valley Send Flowers Obituary

Hal was born in Omaha, Neb., and adopted by his loving parents, Melton and Vivian Ward. Growing up in Seal Beach, Calif., he loved to surf, race motorcycles and build race cars. He came to Alaska to work on construction of the pipeline. As a member of Piledrivers Local 2520, he helped build docks, bridges and other structures requiring pilings, until his illness prevented him from working.

He was a sports aficionado, and he loved watching his daughters compete in figure skating, soccer, basketball and softball. He was especially passionate about softball, and fortunately, he enjoyed sufficient health to travel to the East Coast to watch his daughter, Nicci, pitch in many of her college games. He loved fishing, both in Alaska and the warm Pacific waters in multiple Mexican cities. Hal enjoyed travel, camping and fishing with his family. In healthier times, he was an avid skier.

His parents retired to Alaska to be with Hal and his family. They preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving family: wife, Jean; and three daughters, Shannon and Michelle Ward of California, and Nicci Ward of Eagle River, Alaska; five grandchildren who live in California; and a goddaughter in Puerto Vallarta. He fought a courageous battle with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy for decades, and as his health declined, he enjoyed memories from his earlier adventures. His wish to stay at home until the end was fulfilled. He is missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Eagle River Valley. Please call Nicci at 230-7222 or Jean at 694-4759 for directions.

