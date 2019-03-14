Harriett M. Fudge (1939 - 2019)
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes..."
  • "Please accept my dearest and heartfelt sympathy; I am so..."
    - RK
  • "Harriett was an amazing woman. May it help her loved ones..."
    - Michael Lawler
  • "My sincere condolences to family and friends for your loss...."
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. May you..."
    - D I

Harriett M. Fudge, loving mother and grandmother who brought so much love and life to everyone.
She will be missed and is survived by her three loving daughters, Debra Allen, Kathleen Lawler and Lucy Fudge; and loving son, Robert T. Fudge II. Harriett also leaves nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly.
She dedicated her life to helping others spreading love and joy to all she met.
We love you, mom! And we will all meet again someday.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
