Harriett M. Fudge, loving mother and grandmother who brought so much love and life to everyone.
She will be missed and is survived by her three loving daughters, Debra Allen, Kathleen Lawler and Lucy Fudge; and loving son, Robert T. Fudge II. Harriett also leaves nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly.
She dedicated her life to helping others spreading love and joy to all she met.
We love you, mom! And we will all meet again someday.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019