Service Information Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart 701 Elm Ave. Dalhart , TX 79022 (806)-244-5500 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Dalhart Church of the Nazarene

Harry Alva Mackey, 88, passed away at Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, on Oct. 28, 2019. He is with his Lord and Savior and reunited with his beloved wife of 62 years, Madeline.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Dalhart Church of the Nazarene in Dalhart, Texas.

Harry was born in Newburg, N.Y., to Beulah E. (Beck) and Harry R. Mackey on Aug. 5, 1931.

Harry married Madeline on April 10, 1952, and together they left New York that night, bound for Alaska and a job working on the Eklutna water tunnel, in a 1950 Chevy pickup. He was drafted into the U.S. Army almost immediately after they arrived, and served from 1952-1954.

They eventually made their home in Chugiak, Alaska, where they raised their two boys, Harry Jr. and Dean. They started Triple M Cabinet and Floorcovering in 1967, which lead to Harry Mackey Quality Homes, when Harry decided houses were built so crooked that he needed to start building them from the ground up.

Their car broke down in Dalhart, Texas, on a road trip in 1982. They made their new home there and farmed and raised cattle on the acreage along what is now Mackey Road for the next 20 years.

Harry and Madeline loved to travel. They saw all 50 states and made friends everywhere they went. In their retirement, he and Madeline drove the Alcan each year back to Alaska to spend time with family. After losing Madeline in 2014, Harry continued to make the 3,500 mile trip solo until he was 86 years old, with a 1972 14-foot trailer hooked to the back of his Chevy, freezer strapped to the front to carry home the fruits of his and Dean's hunting trips.

Harry loved Madeline, his family, friends and church. He leaves scores of people whose lives are better for his example and his love of the Lord.

Harry is survived by his son, Harry A. Mackey Jr. and wife Beth of Dalhart, Texas; son, Dean A. Mackey and wife Denise of Wasilla, Alaska; granddaughters, Meghan Renuart and husband Rob of Eagle River, Alaska, and Bridgett Dyson and husband Jon and great-granddaughters Peyton and Piper of Anchorage, Alaska; Nicole Vogel of Dalhart, Texas; great-grandchildren, Cory Vogel and wife Kaitlyn, Chantel Hege and husband Kameron with great-great-granddaughter Charlotte, and Cameron Vogel of Illinois and Brynn and Brielee Moore of Dalhart; and brother, Larry Mackey and wife, Joy of Chugiak.

